GCN Coin Trading Up 1.8% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $36,625.08 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00210933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001662 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005350 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

