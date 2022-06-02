GamyFi Platform Price Hits $0.0865 on Top Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $71,326.02 and $163,088.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,247.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,555.26 or 0.45411914 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00447407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,011.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000279 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

