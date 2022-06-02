GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE GME traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,761. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of -1.10. GameStop has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60.
In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
