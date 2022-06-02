GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,761. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of -1.10. GameStop has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,813,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GameStop by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,565,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 24.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 83,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

