GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Accelerate Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AAQC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 5,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.