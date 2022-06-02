GAM Holding AG Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 96,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.