GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.07% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JOFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.