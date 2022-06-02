GAM Holding AG Invests $420,000 in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Services Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,426,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 398,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HCAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 9,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.