GAM Holding AG Has $1.47 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,788 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 196,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.