GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.24% of Velocity Acquisition worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 169,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

VELO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 80,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

