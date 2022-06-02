GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $37.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $621.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $681.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.78 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

