G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.14

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 1382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $810.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.56.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

