Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $490,309.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,593.45 or 0.32199730 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00431022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008750 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,656,550 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

