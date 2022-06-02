Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Tops $983,497.00

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $107.03 million and $983,497.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.47 or 0.99896196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

