FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 8.5% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 376,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,329,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

