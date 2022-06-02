fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 245,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,085,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $658.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.70.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

