Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 146,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,770,232 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.40 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Frontline by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

