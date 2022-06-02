Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTDR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

