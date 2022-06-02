FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.48) earnings per share.

FREY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 32,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.42. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $14.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

