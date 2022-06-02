Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $39.64

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.64, but opened at $41.20. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 137,656 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

