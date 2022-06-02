Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,992 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,787 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NYSE:FCX traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.97. 702,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,695,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

