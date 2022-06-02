Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 295,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of FRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 49,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,530. The company has a market cap of $48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.27. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

