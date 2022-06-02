Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Down 4.4%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.91 and last traded at $37.32. Approximately 14,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 408,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,422,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

