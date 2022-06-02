Fractal (FCL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $63,867.00

Fractal (FCL) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $573,573.60 and approximately $63,867.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

