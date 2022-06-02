Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Fox Marble alerts:

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.