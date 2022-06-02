Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 690,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

