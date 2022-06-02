Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

