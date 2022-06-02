Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 10,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,812. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. Fortive has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fortive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Fortive by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 176,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 129,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.