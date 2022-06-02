Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $99.00 on Monday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $3.9028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.66%.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicle spare parts transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

