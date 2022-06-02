Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,702,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,377,367. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 237,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

