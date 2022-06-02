Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 4,515 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $22,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $67,263.04.

On Monday, May 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $117,120.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $86,975.70.

On Monday, May 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $138,992.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

Shares of FPH opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

