Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.67.

FIVE opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

