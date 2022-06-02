FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.91. 104,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

