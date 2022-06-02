Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 619,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Get Finning International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.1819 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FINGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.