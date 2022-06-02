Financial Contrast: NeoGames (NGMS) vs. The Competition

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NeoGames to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NeoGames alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoGames and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 73 271 382 10 2.45

NeoGames currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.12%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 59.42%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NeoGames has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ competitors have a beta of -0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,388.00 NeoGames Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 57.66

NeoGames’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeoGames beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.