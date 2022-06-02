Financial Comparison: Accel Entertainment (ACEL) vs. Its Peers

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Accel Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Accel Entertainment Competitors 73 271 382 10 2.45

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 52.89%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Accel Entertainment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of -0.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 5.84% 48.62% 12.77% Accel Entertainment Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $734.71 million $31.56 million 22.31 Accel Entertainment Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 57.66

Accel Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Accel Entertainment. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13,639 video gaming terminals across 2,584 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

