FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.05% of FIGS worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 1,039,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 172,567 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 284,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.58. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.
In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
