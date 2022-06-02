FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.05% of FIGS worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 1,039,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 172,567 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 284,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.58. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

