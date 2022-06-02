Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.17 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.