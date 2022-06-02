Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE FIS traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.88. 41,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,175. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.
