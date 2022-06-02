Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share by the iron ore producer on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 186.90 ($2.36) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.89. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1.59. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FXPO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.30) to GBX 350 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

