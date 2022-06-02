Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.73. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 358,305 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $481.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

