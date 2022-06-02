Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.60

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FATH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

