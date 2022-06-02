FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading Down 1%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded FAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 0.41 to 0.66 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

