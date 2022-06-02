FansTime Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $182,198.00 and approximately $653,865.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

