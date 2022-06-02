Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 839,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,073. The stock has a market cap of $675.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 52.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

