Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 5,300 Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total value of C$17,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,525,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,854,722.44.

TSE:III opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. Imperial Metals Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of C$463.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.61.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

