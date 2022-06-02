Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,375. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $151.63 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.47 and its 200 day moving average is $199.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

