eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,197,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,942 shares of company stock worth $4,281,981 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

