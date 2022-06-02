Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 4,850,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,431,185. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35. Exelon has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

