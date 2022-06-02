Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 66,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,233. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.76. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,649. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

