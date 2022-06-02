Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.83

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 884,645 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.46.

Get Evgen Pharma alerts:

About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses in the development of sulforaphane-based compunds for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, a means of synthesizing and stabilizing the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic and stabilized form of sulforaphane that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; in preclinical stage for glioma and glioblastoma; and in Phase IIb for treating acute respiratory infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.